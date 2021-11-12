Tom Holland Just Revealed He’s ‘in Love’ With Zendaya & Hinted He Wants to Marry Her Someday

Young love! Tom Holland and Zendaya are “in love” with each other, and their relationship sounds just as cute as Peter Parker and MJ’s (if not cuter.)

In an interview with Total Film magazine in 2021, Tom—who met Zendaya on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016—revealed that he’s “in love” and happy with his relationship. “I’m very happy and in love, and my friends are great, and my family is great, and everyone’s happy and healthy,” he said. Though Tom confirmed that he and Zendaya are “in love,” he also explained that he wants to take a “break” from the spotlight. “I might go and be a carpenter for two years, and take a big break, and come back. Or I might not come back. I might go away, and get married, and have kids, and just disappear for the rest of my life,” he said.

News broke of Tom and Zendaya‘s relationship in July 2021 when they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles. The couple—who play love interests Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and Michelle “MJ” Jones in the Spider-Man franchise—made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021 when Tom wished Zendaya a happy 35th birthday. My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx,” Tom wrote, to which Zendaya responded, “Calling now♥️.”

Their Instagram PDA continued in November 2021 when Tom commented on a photo of Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Awards. . “Naaa stop it 😍,” he wrote. “An incredible achievement for the most incredible person.” He also commented on a photo of her at the Dune premiere at the time with “Dune 😍.” Zendaya liked the commented and responded back with a pleading eyes emoji.

In an interview with CR Fashion Book in 2018, Zendaya revealed that “respect” is the number one thing she looks for in a man. “Respect is my number one thing, and I think it shows in different ways,” Zendaya said at the time. “With anybody, you’re with, you have to have a layer of respect, courtesy, understanding, and tolerance. It’s also important to have somebody who makes you laugh. If someone can’t make me laugh, then that’s wack. And not just kind of laugh, but pee-my-pants laugh.”

In a post on her website in January 2017, Zendaya explained how she got over a bad breakup. “I got rid of old text messages, pictures and their clothing I still had,” she wrote at the time “You don’t hang on to old Band-Aids. Throw that in the trash! I tried my best to cut off communication. It was the best medicine for me. I started forcing myself to have a lot more fun. I tried new things—going out and just doing more stuff. Like if somebody invited me somewhere, before the split I would’ve been like, ‘No, I’m not sure.’ But in recovery mode, I was like, ‘Yeah, sure. Why not? Let’s go hang out. Let’s go to dinner.'”

She continued, “A healthy relationship does not mean you need to be with that person 24/7. You have to get rid of everything associated with them. It’s best to get rid of their number. Or if you can’t quite let go, at least change the title of their name in your phone. I dove into work and just started having more fun!!!”

Zendaya also explained that while a relationship with someone in the entertainment industry isn’t a requirement for her, it does make it easier. “It’s definitely helpful,” she wrote“There [are] just certain things in our lives that’s hard for people to understand if they don’t live it.” She continued, “Like if I have to explain what a call time is or why I have to start glam early. I’m not just sitting around all day. I’m on camera, I’m shooting, I’m working, I can’t have my phone. But that doesn’t mean somebody who’s not in the industry can’t understand it or wouldn’t want to learn or understand it.”