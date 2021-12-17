Tom Holland’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes as Spider-Man & What He’ll Make in the Next MCU Trilogy

Since his debut as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have wondered about Tom Holland‘s net worth and how much he makes for the Spider-Man movies and other Marvel films.

Holland—whose full name is Thomas Stanley Holland—was born on June 1, 1996, in Kingston, England. He attended Donhead, a preparatory school in south west London, before his time at Wimbledon College. While at Wimbledon, Holland was discovered by Lynne Page, a choreographer for Billy Elliot the Musical, who saw him at a dance festival with his school. After eight auditions, Holland was cast as Michael Caffrey, Billy’s best friend, in Billy Elliot the Musical and made his debut on London’s West End in June 2008. Holland—who learned gymnastics while performing in Billy Elliot the Musical and went on to play the lead in the show in 2010—made his movie debut in 2012 in The Impossible co-starring Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor.

Three years later, in 2015, Holland was cast as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school student with spider-like superpowers, in a six-picture deal with Marvel Studios. He made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before his first solo film as Spider-Man in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In a past interview with GQ, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed how Holland was cast as Spider-Man. “[Casting director] Sarah [Finn] should get all the credit for casting Holland as Spider-Man; she’s the best in the business and she knows us,” Joe said. “We had already done two films with her. So Holland came in. He did his test. We called Sarah straight after and said, ‘Oh, my God, he’s incredible. He’s a movie star: he’s got the charisma; he’s got the range.’ It’s very rare someone walks into a room who has all the elements that make up a bona fide star. Holland had that thing.”

Anthony continued, “Plus, Holland’s ability to do a standing backflip right in front of you – that helped!” He further said, “It was the first time Spider-Man had ever been cast as an actual teenager, right? Which was very important to us; there was a distinct nervousness of casting a kid.”

So what is Tom Holland’s net worth and how much does he make for the Spider-Man movies and other Marvel films? Read on for Tom Holland’s net worth and what his salary is for each Marvel movie he’s been in. Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is rich.

How much does Tom Holland make for Spider-Man?

How much does Tom Holland make for the Spider-Man movies? Holland has starred in three Spider-Man movies with Sony and Disney (which owns Marvel): 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Holland made $500,000 for Spider-Man: Homecoming, the MCU’s first Spider-Man movie. After Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland starred in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (more on what he made for those later) before his massive raise for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which made him between $4 million to $5 million, with at least $1.5 million in bonuses based on the movie’s performance, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site also reports that Holland made the same amount for Spider-Man: No Way Home and is set to have the same salary for future Spider-Man movies. While $4 to 5 million seems like a lot, the salary doesn’t compare to other MCU stars like Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) who make $15 million per Marvel movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The magazine also reports that Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) made $50 million per Marvel movie before he retired as the role after Avengers: Endgame.

In an interview with Fandango in 2021, Amy Pascal, who produces Sony and Disney’s MCU Spider-Man movies, confirmed that at least three more Spider-Man movies with Holland have been planned. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel—[this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she said. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

However, those last three Spider-Man movies may be Holland’s last. In an interview with GQ in 2021, Holland confirmed that he wants to retire as Spider-Man by the time he turns 30. “Maybe it is time for me to move on,” he said. “Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film.” He continued, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” Holland also expressed his desire to take a break from acting altogether. “I’d be very content with just being a stay-at-home dad, and producing a film here and there,” he said. “I might start shooting The Crowded Room [a new series for Apple TV+] and go, ‘You know what, this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life.’ Or I might do Spider-Man 4, 5 and 6, finish when I’m 32, and never make another. I’m not sure what I want to do.”

How much does Tom Holland make for other Marvel movies?

How much does Tom Holland make for other Marvel movies? Along with the MCU’s three Spider-Man movies, Holland has starred in three other MCU movies: 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. (He also had a cameo in a post-credits scene of 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which was produced by Sony.) According to Celebrity Net Worth, Holland made $250,000 for Captain America: Civil War, which was his first MCU movie as Spider-Man. The site also reported that Holland made $3 million each for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which paid him $6 million in total for both movies.

While the salary seems like a lot, it was nothing compared to what his MCU co-stars made for the movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor), Chris Evans (who plays Captain America) and Scarlett Johansson (who plays Black Widow) made $15 million each for Avengers: Infinity War and another $15 million for Avengers: Endgame. The other two original Avengers actors, Jeremy Renner (who plays Hawkeye) and Mark Ruffalo (who plays the Hulk), were likely also paid the same salary. The last original Avengers actor, Robert Downey Jr. (who plays Iron Man), was paid $50 million for each Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though some reports claim that he made $200 million for each movie, which would’ve paid him $400 million in total. Since their premieres, both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have made more than $2 billion at the box office so it’s possible Downey Jr. could have been nine figures for both movies.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, explained why they agreed to pay their cast so much. “It was a huge financial issue on this one, and really the way it manifested for us was the fact that we shot these movies back-to-back,” Anthony said. “The primary motivation to shoot these movies back-to-back like this and to block them was so that we could condense actors’ work so we were basically buying them for a little more than one movie rather than two full movies.”

He continued, “Marvel and Disney were able to structure deals with the actors because we were economizing their time commitment by blocking the movies this way. That was the only reason to shoot these movies this way. Of course, there was a huge creative upside for Joe and I, in that we got to tell a story with all these characters and all these wonderful actors. Everything else about blocking these movies together is a downside. It was really difficult. Each of these movies was the most difficult, complex movie we’ve ever made individually and to do them back-to-back together was a really daunting task.”

What is Tom Holland’s net worth?

What is Tom Holland’s net worth? Holland is worth $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with the money he made from his six MCU movies, Holland has also starred in movies like The Impossible, Onward, Cherry and Uncharted. Aside from his acting career—which also includes his role in Billy Elliot the Musical and movies like The Lost City of Z and Doolittle—Holland has also done sponsorship deals with brands like Marks & Spencer.

In an interview with Variety in 2021, Holland opened up about how Spider-Man changed his life. “Yeah, there’s three stages of life changing. It’s weird. The audition process was horrible… You’re waiting and waiting, and then, eventually, I got a screen test in Atlanta,” Holland said. “I flew out to Atlanta, and there was me and six other kids, and Downey was there, so we all tested with Downey, which was crazy.”

He continued, “Then they called us back, and we had to do a fight with Chris Evans. By that point, it had been an amazing enough of an experience that if I hadn’t got the part, I would’ve felt like I’d at least achieved something to get to that point.” It wasn’t until he was announced as Spider-Man in the news that Holland learned he had been cast in the role. “I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts,” he said. “I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, ‘I got the part! I got the part!’”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch them for free.

For more about Spider-Man, check out Marvel’s special edition book, Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular: The Definitive Comic Art Collection, which takes readers through 50 years of Spider-Man. The deluxe art book—which includes exclusive interviews and content from the writers and illustrators that brought the Marvel superhero to life half a century ago—follows Spider-Man’s history, from his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962 to how he went from being Marvel’s chronic underdog to the amazing and spectacular superhero fans know today. The book—which also includes a deep dive into Spider-Man’s superpowers, including his spider-like strength, genius mind and webslingers (not to mention his “fully loaded arsenal of quips—Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular also features never-before-seen art of the friendly neighborhood superhero, and behind-the-scene details from creators like Brian Michael Bendis, Gerry Conway and Tom DeFalco, as well as others who helped bring Peter Parker to life. Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular is a must-read for any Marvel superfan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.