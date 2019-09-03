Awww—Tom Holland And Zendaya Just Had The Cutest Exchange On Instagram For Her Birthday

Zendaya just celebrated her 23rd birthday, and she was bowled over with birthday love from all of her fans on social media… Including Tom Holland, who may just be Zendaya’s biggest fan of all! Tom Holland’s Instagram post for Zendaya’s birthday was super touching and sweet, and Zendaya couldn’t help but respond.

Zendaya has been absolutely killing it this year. She delivered a flawless performance in one of the most popular new TV shows of the year, Euphoria. And before that, she starred as MJ opposite Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Both Zendaya and Tom are totally precious people, and they make a great match on-screen. They also have a great friendship off-screen, as evidenced by this very cute exchange on Instagram.

For Zendaya’s birthday on September 1, Tom posted a photo of the two of them at a press tour photoshoot, both looking very cool. “The birthday girl! 🥳 hope you’re having an amazing day,” he captioned the photo. Naturally, Zendaya had to reply with something very Zendaya-esque: “Thanks weirdo👊🏽💙.”

Daww. There have long been rumors that Tom and Zendaya are secretly dating, as is common for stars who have chemistry on-screen. They first played romantic leads together in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

But Tom and Zendaya have always denied these rumors, and TBH, this exchange makes it look like they’re just a couple of pals, not secret lovers. Also, both stars have recently been linked to other people. Tom was recently spotted with a mystery woman, and Zendaya went on vacation with her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi.

Zendaya also shared her own photo in honor of her 23rd birthday. She posted a throwback photo of herself looking exactly as cool as you’d expect child Zendaya to look. “Keeping this energy as I step into my 23rd year of life, thank you for all the love,” she wrote.

Happy birthday, Zendaya!