Tom Hiddleston Swears Relationship with T. Swift Isn’t a Publicity Stunt

The never-ending Hiddleswift relationship saga continues with this gem: Tom Hiddleston told The Hollywood Reporter that his relationship with Taylor Swift is very much the real deal: “The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we’re very happy … It’s not a publicity stunt.”

Because all celebrity couples date for three weeks and splash around in the ocean wearing T-shirts that proclaim their love for one another; meet the parents; say the L-word; possibly get engaged; and, of course, furiously refute all rumors that their love isn’t 100 percent real.