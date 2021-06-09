Tom Hiddleston’s Net Worth & Marvel Salary Proves His Role as Loki Is No Joke

It’s official: Thor’s sneaky brother just got a show of his own. Naturally, some fans may be wondering what this means for Loki actor Tom Hiddleston‘s net worth, which is why we’re diving into everything there is to know about that and his Marvel salary below.

But first, allow us to take a quick trip down memory lane when it comes to Hiddleston’s career. Of course, Hiddleston has successfully appeared in films and TV series aside from his role as Loki. These include 2016’s The Night Manager, for which Hiddleston won his very first Golden Globe. But it’s the actor’s fan-favorite role as the Asgardian God of Mischief that has earned him the most money.

Hiddleston has played the Marvel Cinematic Universe character for over a decade now, appearing in six MCU films thus far: Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. As if that wasn’t quite enough of a track record for the Prince of Asgard, however, Hiddleston has also landed his own spinoff series: the mononymous Loki on Disney Plus.

Loki is the third Marvel Disney+ series following January 2020’s WandaVision and March 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The six-episode series follows Hiddleston as he shapeshifts and travels throughout time, making for a journey that unravels not only time and space, but everything we think we know about this MCU anti-hero in the first place. Before we get carried away with that, though, let’s uncover the all details of Tom Hiddleston’s net worth below.

How much did Tom Hiddleston get paid for Endgame?

It’s safe to say that Hiddleston has earned a pretty penny from his time in the MCU. Beginning with 2011’s Thor, Hiddleston brought in about $160,000 for his role as Loki in the film. Just one year later he was earning significantly more for reprising his role in the first Avengers film, having earned a reported $800,000 at the time. None of that compares, however, to how much he made for 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War: $8 million! Mind you, Hiddleston was only in the movie for a matter of minutes, so this is pretty dang impressive.

Considering this, Marvel fans can safely presume that Hiddleston’s salary for Avengers: Endgame was in the millions too—though exact salary details have, unfortunately, yet to be made public at the time of writing. We do know that Endgame broke records with its whopping $2.7 BILLION in worldwide box office sales, so let’s just say his salary must have been plenty generous.

How much does Tom Hiddleston get paid for Loki?

It’s unclear how much Hiddleston is getting paid for his role in Disney’s Loki in 2021, but as Entertainment Weekly writer Chancellor Agard noted in a May 2021 cover story, “playing Loki isn’t just a paycheck” for Hiddleston. The actor told the site that his role is one of “responsibility” that he is “grateful” to take on.

“Rather than ownership, it’s a sense of responsibility I feel to give my best every time and do the best I can because I feel so grateful to be a part of what Marvel Studios has created,” Hiddleston said in the profile. “I just want to make sure I’ve honored that responsibility with the best that I can give and the most care and thought and energy.” Suffice to say: If Hiddleston’s happy, we’re happy!

What is Tom Hiddleston’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Hiddleston’s net worth is an estimated $25 million in 2021.

Loki is available to stream on Disney+ as of June 9, 2021.

