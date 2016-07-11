Awkward: Watch Tom Hiddleston’s First Interview About Taylor Swift

Is Tom Hiddleston okay? Is he making his own choices? He’s been holed up in a luxury tower with Taylor Swift on Australia’s Gold Coast, and nobody knows what goes on between photo ops. He did, however, emerge from the high rise this morning to go for a run sans Taylor, but he seemed totally caught off guard by reporters. When an Australian news channel asked him how Taylor was enjoying the Gold Coast, he didn’t know what to say. First, he laughed, then he stammered, and finally he said, “I’m not going to answer that, if it’s alright.”

It’s not alright. Not because he isn’t entitled to privacy, but because that is a very simple question that can easily be smiled away with a straightforward answer. And for a couple that’s turned baiting the press into a not-so-subtle art, you would think he’d have been more prepared. If we were going to speculate wildly, we might suggest that answering was off-limits—Taylor has a reputation for high-key image control — to the point that ex Calvin Harris is reportedly done with dating celebrities — so it’s hard for the mind not to go there. But who knows? Maybe the 35-year-old just isn’t used to this level of fame yet.

Considering the two will be in Australia for a while as Tom films Thor: Ragnarok, we have two words for the English actor: media training.