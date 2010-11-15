Tom Ford’s Women’s Collection Debut Pics!

All photos: Vogue.com, Steven Meisel

There’s very little that gets the fashion crowd’s La Perlas in a bunch, but Tom Ford returning with a women’s collection after a six year hiatus is just the thing. With newly released images of the collection in Vogue, the big news here is that print got an actual exclusive. And that’s just the way Mr.Ford, as he now prefers to be called, wanted it.

Fashion’s whole ‘you heard it first on the Internet, let fast fashion rip your collection off before the seams can be hand stitched in Paris’ vibe is exactly what Ford was trying to avoid. Instead he held an intimate showing of the line at Spring 2011 Fashion Week in NYC, a hot ticket in which iPhone pics were not appreciated. The girls who walked were not all mere girls. In fact, the model list read more like a Vogue retrospective: Lauren Hutton, Liya Kebede, Stella Tennant, Amber Valletta, Natalia Vodianova, Karen Elson, Lakshmi Menon, Karlie Kloss, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Julianne Moore.

Of course, the clothes are really the main event. The man worshipped for sexing up the ’90s at Gucci is a bit more subdued in the second decade of the new millenium. The man of the hour explains to Vogue, Its about individuality. Real clothes, real women. For a fashionable woman aged 25 to 75.” Leave it to Tom Ford to surprise everyone again.

