Tom Ford’s Universe Expands with Lipstick Line and Rumored Return to Women’s Wear

Is it just us, or is the buzz surroundingTom Ford getting louder every day? The talented designer recently hit quite the high note with his directorial debut for A Single Man, but his 2010 success is only snowballing faster.

According to WWD, Tom Ford will be entering the beauty category with a line of lipsticks– out this June. The line will consist of 12 lipsticks in a variety of shades set to retail at $45 each.

I took the most universally flattering colors that a woman can wear, and then I reimagined them in a modern and authoritative way. These are signature lip colors for the makeup connoisseur, Ford told WWD.



But wait, there’s more! After dressing Julianne Moore in a slinky, vibrant gown for A Single Man’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival (below), rumors have been swirling that Ford may be planning his return to women’s wear. Although Ford has not commented on the speculation, sources say that the line is set to debut in Fall 2011.

Only Tom Ford could make a lipstick look so seductive. From his fragrances, to his killer eyewear, to his first foray into film, Ford clearly possesses the midas touch when it comes to– well, everything. We will be keeping a lookout for his too-good-to-be-true women’s wear collection next year, but until then we’ll just have to settle for a lipstick (or two) this June.



