Tom Ford’s Super Sexy Fall 2011 Ad Campaign Is Here!

A couple of weeks ago we had a lovely chat with Candice Swanepoel, who spilled the beans that she would be the face of the Fall 2011 Tom Ford ad campaign. No big deal, right? Ever since we heard the good news, we’ve been excitedly wondering what the photos would look like, and now that they’ve been released, we think it’s safe to say that they’re pretty much exactly what you’d expect from Ford.

The sexy, high-gloss shots by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot show off the clothing’s brilliant jewel tones, luxurious materials (hello, snakeskin!) andof courseCandice’s hot bod. Although the model’s sleek hair, lustrous red lips and nails are ultra glam, the heavy makeup and red eyes are a bit distracting. Despite our minor complaints, the rich aesthetic is unmistakably Tom Ford, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

What do you think of Mr. Ford’s latest campaign?

Photos via Fashion Gone Rogue