Inside Look: Tom Ford’s Spring 2013 Collection

We recently received an unusual invitation to view Tom Ford’s Spring 2013 catwalk collection online. Unusual because — as Vogue UK reported — those in attendance at Ford’s intimate shows are typically the only ones to see the collection until the pieces become available to the masses. So needless to say, we jumped at the chance to peek at Ford’s creations.

The collection hovered between modesty and dark sexuality, with an emphasis on spat shoes — a projected trend for spring.

Read on to get a first look at Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2013 collection.