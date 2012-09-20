StyleCaster
Inside Look: Tom Ford’s Spring 2013 Collection

Emily Barnes
by
We recently received an unusual invitation to view Tom Ford’s Spring 2013 catwalk collection online. Unusual because — as Vogue UK reported — those in attendance at Ford’s intimate shows are typically the only ones to see the collection until the pieces become available to the masses. So needless to say, we jumped at the chance to peek at Ford’s creations.

The collection hovered between modesty and dark sexuality, with an emphasis on spat shoes — a projected trend for spring.

Read on to get a first look at Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2013 collection.

A look from Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2013 collection via Vogue.uk. Spat sandals were prevalent on the New York runways and continued to be in London.

Ford used romantic pinks and nudes throughout his Spring/Summer 2012 collection. Image via Vogue.uk.

A modest look offset with patent leather from the collection. Image via Vogue.uk.

A chainmail-esque long skirt featured in the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2013 collection. Image via Vogue.uk.

We love this metallic netted dress paired with the knee high spat sandals. Image via Vogue.uk.

