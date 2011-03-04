Tom Ford’s Singleman Specs: Love at First Sight

Doth mine slightly nearsighted eyes deceive me or are these indeed some of the sweetest specs you’ve ever seen? These vintage-inspired tortoise shell Single Man frames from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer collection were inspired by the style worn by Colin Firth for his Academy-Award nominated role in the film of the same name. We can’t stop fantasizing about seeing the world through these babies, laughing giddily to ourselves alongside a stunning Julianne Moore lost in a Tanqueray and chain smoking-induced haze, but that could also just be the Benadryl talking (allergy season, you know how it is).

So far we’ve only found these fabulous frames at Japanese e-tailer Restir for ?39,900 (about $485), but we’re scouring the internets and will keep you updated with the best place to cop this classic chicness stateside.