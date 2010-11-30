Tom Ford’s Exclusive Runway Pics By Terry Richardson Revealed

It’s no secret that Tom Ford digs Terry Richardson (you saw that kiss shot right?), but the exhibitionist photog was also the only lens man allowed at Mr. Ford’s highly exclusive showing of his debut collection at New York Fashion Week SS11.



We saw the clothes in all of their 70s louche hotness in Vogue December, but get a glimpse of the runway show you never had a shot at. Models Lauren Hutton, Beyonce, Daphne, Stella Tennant and more worked fringe gowns, plunging sheer blouses and Tom Wolfe worthy pantsuits at the glam affair. The photos are in January’s Harper’s Bazaar UK. Sorry Vogue you can’t have everything!



All photos: Terry Richardson