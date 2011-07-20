Tom Ford Tells Us What’s REALLY Important In Life

As someone who’s spent his entire professional life at the helm of some of the most important luxury brands in the world — namely Gucci, YSL and his own eponymous label — Tom Ford definitely knows a thing or two about the finer things. Despite all of his fancy threads and fabulous friends, the man seems to have stayed pretty grounded, at least it sounds that way in a recent interview he gave to The Talks.

The designer chatted openly and intimately about the lessons he’s learned over the course of his career, the most important being his ability to see what things are truly important in life. He explains:

“I am happier at my ranch in the middle of nowhere watching a bug carry leaves across the grass, listening to silence, riding my horse, and being in open space. So I have some sort of security that if I lost everything in my life, I would be very happy with the simple things because they are the ones that are important.”

Ford says that he had a tough time dealing with the glamorous and materialistic persona that people attributed to him, but he’s learned to put everything in perspective, be happy with what he has and stay true to what really matters: his loved ones (which include his dogs). He continues:

“When I am on my deathbed, I don’t think I will be thinking about a nice pair of shoes I had or my beautiful house. I am going to be thinking about an evening I spent with somebody when I was twenty where I felt that I was just absolutely connected to them.”

Thank you, Mr. Ford, for the most inspiring words we’ve read all day. Check out The Talks to see the full interview!

Photo via Sipa