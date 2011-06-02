Tom Ford Talks His Gucci Days & Jealous Hate Mail From YSL

Tom Ford is not only one of the most influential people in fashion, he’s also one of the most interesting. His illustrious design career has spanned over two decades, and he rose to fame after essentially salvaging the Gucci label and saving it from bankruptcy in the early ’90s. Now, Ford is comfortably sitting at the head of his own luxurious eponymous label, but you know what they say: you can’t make it to the top without making a few enemiesand apparently Ford’s “frenemies” included Yves Saint Laurent.

Gucci Group acquired YSL in 1999, and in an interview with CNN, Ford reveals that while Monsieur Saint Laurent was supportive of him at first, hostility and jealousy grew with his incredible success. Ford claims that Saint Laurent even wrote him hate mail, saying, “I have letters that he wrote to me about it, you know: ‘In 13 minutes on the runway you have destroyed 40 years of my career.'”

Yikes! The designers might have had very different tastes and I know there are two sides to every story, but aren’t you not supposed to speak ill of the dead? Watch a clip from Tom Ford’s interview below.