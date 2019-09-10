The Front Row Seating Chart at the Tom Ford Runway Show was *Chef’s Kiss*

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t want to brag or anything, but I like to think of myself as a connoisseur of good NYFW front rows. They’re one of my favorite things about every fashion week, so when I see a particularly good group of celebrities, I pounce—and the front row at Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2020 NYFW show fits the damn bill. This stand-out front row was filled with impeccably dressed actors, models, singers, influencers, etc., and I just can’t get enough. While not all of the looks these celebrities donned were Tom Ford, most of them were, and it gave the front row a definite theme (We love a good theme!). I’m talking boss business bitches meet James Bond. A high-powered lawyer by day and secret agent by night. This group of front row attendees might as well be part of a well-dressed secret organization.

Stars like Miley Cyrus, Joan Smalls and Ansel Elgort all looked seriously incredible in their Tom Ford ensembles. There’s no doubt anything from Tom Ford is going to look sleek and sophisticated (with an air of mystery), and these outfits are just further proof. Seeing this front row all dressed up and ready to witness fashion magic gives me major FOMO, and all I want is to hang out with these stylish folks. Even Anna Wintour made an appearance at the show—wearing Prada, a move I respect. Someone please get me on this guest list next NYFW or I might cry.

Below, I rounded up the best looks from the Tom Ford runway front row, so you can get a glimpse of these well-dress celebrities in all their glory. Personally, I’m fond of Miley Cyrus’ huge-ass hat and Joan Smalls’ all-red ensemble. There’s just so much to love about these front row looks.

Joan Smalls wearing Tom Ford

Amber Valletta waring Tom Ford

Ansel Elgort wearing Tom Ford

Miley Cyrus wearing Tom Ford

Nina Garcia

Radhika Jones

Rachel Zoe

Anna Wintour wearing Prada

Diane von Furstenberg

Naoki Kobayashi wearing Tom Ford