Tom Ford Spring 2014: See All The Sexy Looks

A far cry from his minimalistic, private runway shows of recent past, the presentation of Tom Ford’s Spring 2014 collection in London today was a glitzy, all-out affair.

Backed by mirrors and in a room packed with fashion’s elite, models like Ford It-girl Josephine Le Tutour and Liu Wen trotted down the runway in looks that were very classically Tom Ford: glamorous, sparkly, and (above all) sexy.

And, because you’re probably wondering, yes: Ford has maintained his Spring 2013 love for the gladiator boot and even kicked it up a notch with multiple pairs of strappy numbers that soar all the way up to the models’ hips.

