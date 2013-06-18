Tracking Tom Ford’s Spring 2013 Gladiator Boot: From the Runway to ‘Real Housewives’

One of the more fun aspects of obsessively stalking new runway collections is predicting which celebrities will wear certain pieces, and which magazines will use them for major editorials.

Watching an item go from the runway to a red carpet to a glossy spread to a street style ensemble is fascinating, and the latest piece to do so is the strappy sandal-gladiator boot hybrid from Tom Ford‘s Spring 2013 collection.

We first caught a glimpse of the daring boots while reviewing the designer’s presentation, and we knew they were going places. The bondage-inspired heels quickly popped up on the red carpet on Anne Hathaway‘s feet at the “Les Misérables” premiere—and considering how much coverage they got, we wondered if they other stars would choose to avoid them.

Just the opposite, as a month later Jennifer Lopez wore a silver version on the cover of February’s Harper’s Bazaar.

The next appearance was in April, when Rihanna rocked them (and paired ’em with cutoff shorts and a dynamic butterfly print Mary Katrantzou T-shirt.) Around this time, the shoes hit stores, meaning that you didn’t need to be an A-list celebrity to scoop them up.

That much was clear this past weekend when “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Marlo Hampton took to Instagram to show them off while sitting by a pool.

Seeing Hampton poolside in the pricey shoes marked a clear turning point—despite having been in stores for mere months, they’ve clearly lost their cache (and seeing a reality “star” wearing them doesn’t exactly help the cause.)

Yes, these shoes have come full circle—and Neiman Marcus seems to agree, as you can snatch them up for about half of their original price, still a staggering $1,854.

What’s next? We’re wagering it’ll be gaggles of girls strutting around New York City in cutoff denim shorts and the Steve Madden-made knockoff versions of Tom Ford’s boots, trying to channel Rihanna’s street style look.

Take a look at the slideshow above to track these Tom Ford gladiator boots!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Um, Huh?! Anne Hathaway Tries to be Way Too Edgy in a Bondage-Inspired Look

An Editorial Success: Jennifer Lopez Kills It In Tom Ford’s Bondage Boots

Rihanna Goes Braless in Sequined Crop Top and Boyfriend Jeans