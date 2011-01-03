Tom Ford Spring 2011 Collection (VIDEO)

Photo: Terry Richardson for Harper’s Bazaar

It has finally arrived: The precious video footage of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2011 women’s show. Although his collection has already appeared in Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, the clip gives us atmosphere and perspective that still images never could. We see Anna Wintour beaming in the front row, Terry Richardson hopping on and off the runway to snap photos, and greats like Daphne Guinness and Beyonc walking all while Tom proudly looks on. Set to the music of Karen Elson, who is one of the featured models, this exclusive runway extravaganza certainly lives up to the hype.