Tom Ford Spring ’12: If Prince And Carine Had A Baby…

Of course Tom Ford made our day a little better. Photos from his namesake line were just released for Spring 2012 and can we say holy sex factor. It’s pretty undeniable that a certain ex-French Vogue Editor-in-Chief was in mind with the collection. We could see Carine Roitfeld wearing pretty much every look.

We adore his chic separates — the fringed leather jacket is on the top of our holiday wish-list. The collision of bondage/corseting belts balanced with prim pencil skirts and exquisitely tailored blouses is pure bliss. Venturing outside of his typically monochromatic palette, the electric purple suit reminds us of Prince’s Purple Rain moment in a really REALLY good way. We’re wondering if these leather jacket goodnesses will be downsized for Julia’s baby on-the-way, we think it should happen, pronto.

Photo Credit: Tom Ford via Vogue.com