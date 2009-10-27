Tom Ford: “A Single Man” Draws Favorable Reviews

When it comes to intense life-long crushes, Tom Ford definitely tops my list. Basically the real-life Don Draper, Ford is the very essence of grace, class, and beauty. Untouchable. Okay, I’ll stop gushing, but Ford’s film debut, A Single Man, was screened at London’s Film Festival with favorable reviews. Le sigh.

The film’s viewers were so smitten, Bloomberg News stated that Ford “is so convincing that he might as well give up the day job.” Whoa…I mean…whoa. That’s saying a lot, since the designer is slated to begin designing womenswear soon. (Sidenote: Tom, please do not give up your day job.) Starring in the film are Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, and Ginnifer Goodwin, all looking ridiculously stylish.

Since Ford is awesome, he directed, produced, and co-wrote the movie, which is based on the 1964 novel by Christopher Isherwood. If you don’t remember the trailer, watch below. Breathtaking.