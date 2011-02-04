Tom Ford To Show in London, Kiera Is Not The Face, So Who Is

Tom Ford is so totally full of super exclusive surprises. First, though I believed Mr.Ford wanted to continue his NYC allegiance, apparently he’s taking his covert show across the Atlantic to London-town. Fail. Per Catwalk Queen, it “will be a small presentation for international monthly magazines.” We get it, you hate the Internet, Tom Ford, even though we love you. It’s fine, unrequited love can’t possibly be the most painful emotional experience on Earth.

In other less exclusive, no less important news, though Kiera Knightly is wearing Tom Ford on the cover of ELLE UK, Fashion Etc reported yesterday that she won’t be the face of the brand. Keira is just modeling the collection for the first timein six years,” the Tom Ford spokesperson says. She is not the new face of the brand. OK, we get it. So who, dearest Tom Ford, will be?

We have 5 ideas for you below. XOXO

Carine Roitfeld: She’s out of a job, you worked so well together at Gucci and she’s the height of chic. Parfait.

Karen Elson: The ginger beauty was in your NYC showing, she certainly gorgeous and embodies that sophistication you’re going for.

Victoria Beckham: Pure PR perfection. What else could anyone ask for, except that she has her own line now, but whatevs.

Tom Ford in Drag: You know you secretly want to, and we want you to, too. Plus, androgyny is so hot right now.

Lauren Hutton: Another ministress of chic from your NYC presentation, she’s cool enough to get the job done.

Bianca Jagger: No one would be expecting it, she embodies the 70s as do many of your perfect styles.

Freja Beha Erichsen: She seems to work in almost every other ad, why not?