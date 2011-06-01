Tom Ford Over Bathes, Talks Unemployed Person Syndrome

In terms of pleasant, yet slightly expected surprises, a documentary all about Tom Ford is really high up there, especially since Oprah had a hand in it oh Oprah, off the air, but hardly forgotten. The OWN Network is debuting Ford’s documentary, as part of its Visionaries series, on June 24 (set those iCals) and Racked has a few notable quotes that we can look forward to from the handsome-and-he-knows-it designer.

On his man cleavage:

“I wear my shirts open because ties give me a headache.

On being like any other unemployed person:

“I remember the day I left Gucci…My last day which was in April. I came home, pulled all the drapes, and went to sleep. I woke up the next morning and looked at my calendar. It was usually so full, and there was just nothing. I didn’t know who I was, I didn’t know what i was supposed to be.”

On his super secret runway presentations:

“Because of my past reputation, there is enormous expectation of me designing a womenswear collection…I thought I should really push it [the expectation] down… You should do something first and then talk about.”

On getting all existential about fashion:

“I have, sometimes, mixed feelings about what we do because we convince people they’re not perfect enough…We promote materialism, which is ultimately not the thing that brings you happiness in the world.

On being surprisingly realisitic on the transience of the collective fashion attention span:

“I know one day I’ll be irrelevant. No matter how hard you try, there is a cultural moment, but eventually that window’s gone, your time on Earth is finished, and you might as well leave.”

The former Gucci designer also discusses his foray into filmmaking, taking a ton of baths every day and not being afraid of death. In other words, having a life as awesome as Tom Ford’s means, basically, no regrets.