Tom Ford On Fashion With Julia Restoin Roitfeld In V

Photos: Julia Restoin Roitfeld for V Magazine

In order to have access to Tom Ford’s Spring line you should either be Beyonce, a maje model, super wealthy or have Carine Roitfeld as a mom. Julia Restoin Roitfeld fits one or more of the criteria, which may be how she found herself looking flawless in Mr. Ford’s new collection in V Magazine‘s upcoming issue #69. She also took her own self portraits for the spread and interviewed her mom’s bff sounds like a harsh day at the office.



V‘s upcoming issue focuses on the “New Fashion Moment,” although it seems Mr.Ford is back to mine that particular brand of sultry glamour he’s basically perfected.

Ford told Roitfeld, “I told myself that I would not come back to ?womens fashion until I felt I had something new to say.”



Well, he’s back and he better stay for a bit. But what, JRR asks is his New Year’s Resolution, “I dont have one,” Ford explains, ” I believe in living life the way that you want to live it every day, and if you do that you dont really need to have New Years resolutions.” We continue to learn from the master.