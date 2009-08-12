Tom Ford, No Longer Provokes

Tom Ford‘s ads are notoriously provocative; provocative enough so that no fewer than three separate campaigns of his have been banned in various countries.

We all remember the Gucci “G” emblazoned in the model’s pubic hair, which then turned into going completely bare down there for his Tom Ford for Men fragrance, and finally his Tom Ford Eyewear ads which were deemed sexually explicit even though we only see the model’s face (she is biting a man’s finger).

This season however, Ford kept things relatively tame. He shot Anna Maria Jagodzinska for Tom Ford Eyewear, Jon Kortajarena for his mens eyewear, and used himself for his Grey Vetiver perfume ads.

As for his budding photography career, Ford told WWD, “I have taken pictures for years, but recently have become more serious about it and have started shooting portraits. I have always felt that an advertising image is in a sense the last layer of the design, and so decided this season to just shoot the campaign myself.”

We love his hands-on design process, but secretly we sort of miss the crotch-shots.

