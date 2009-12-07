StyleCaster
Tom Ford Movie Screening Brings Out Madonna, Padma, and More: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

As is the credo, “you gotta let the good in with the bad,” the same holds for fashion, even in the presence of Tom Ford. At the screening of his directorial debut, A Single Man, at the Museum of Modern Art, some stars maintained their previous fashionable reputations, while two of our favorites, Madonna and Padma Lakshmi, let us down.

Star Colin Firth made the fashion hit list in a classic suit jazzed up with a silver tie.

image

Julianne Moore made a smashing appearance with a belted v-neck black dress, finished off with trendy black heels complete with bold ankle straps.

image

Judy Greer joins the fashion hits with a printed brown and black dress paired with opaque black tights and black pumps. Never underestimate the simple and understated.

image

Fashion don’ts included TV personality Padma Lakshmi‘s unflattering ensemble of a long cream tiered dress and matching leather boots.

image

Madonna also joined the fashion fallen, showing up in something we can’t even describe. Is it fur? Is it leather? Is it human hair? If you can’t identify it, don’t wear it.

image

