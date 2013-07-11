Links To Click: CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists Revealed, Tom Ford on Jay-Z, More

Take a little mid-day break to see what’s on our must-see reading list today!

1. The Council of Fashion Designers of America/Vogue Fashion Fund revealed this year’s top 10 finalists, who in the subsequent four months will design original pieces for Uniqlo (we’re counting down the days!) and hold a runway show at L.A.’s swanky Chateau Marmont. [Vogue.com]

2. The International Woolmark Prize crowned Joseph Altuzarra the winner of its U.S. regional competition last night, an award that makes him $100,000 richer, and places him among the 10 finalists for the prestigious international competition. [Elle.com]

3. Tom Ford is flattered Jay-Z gets a “high” from his clothes, a sentiment Hovva expresses in ‘Tom Ford’, a song/ode to the designer from his latest album. [WWD]

4. Knowledge is power — and beauty, and that’s why every gal needs to read 10 Beauty Myths We All Fall For. [Beauty High].

5. A few guys at the MIT Media Lab are capitalizing on our narcissism by launching a site that provides you with a comprehensive picture of your personal and professional networks via access to your email account. [NPR]

6. The royally obsessed can see gowns worn by Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret and Princess Diana in a new exhibition at London’s Kensington Palace. [The Vivant].

7. Planning a date night? For $155, you and your significant other can get a smooching lesson from William Cane, the 60-year-old kissing expert and author of the Art of Kissing. [The Cut]

8. For those moments on vacation when you feel like being vertical for a change, here are three beach workouts recommended by a personal trainer. [Daily Makeover]

9. Liv Tyler talks discovering who her real father was at age 11, and why love is like dessert. [ The Edit

10. Playing a porn-star in the soon to be released ‘Lovelace’, Amanda Seyfried , enlightens us with her thoughts on romance and vaginas. [ Elle.com

MORE NEWS ON STYLECASTER: