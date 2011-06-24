Tom Ford is Totally Talking Smack on Rachel Zoe

Tom Ford is many things (designer, director, heartthrob), but subtle isn’t one of them. In a recent interview in Time Out Hong Kong, Ford made a not too hard to decipher dig at one Miss Rachel Zoe.

The man says: “If I have children, no one will know about it until the child is born. And no one will ever see the child because I certainly wouldnt use it as a press tool. If I have a child, youll see and notice that I had a child. Maybe youll see it when its 18, but I will keep it out of the spotlight. I wouldnt use it as a press tool, as some people I know have recently.

Oh snap! Zoe has been posing on the red carpet and parading her bebe in Missoni. But that little one is so cute and chic! Chalk it up to another designer talking smack? Or does Ford have a point?

On another note, I kind of wish I was Tom Ford’s baby.

[Time Out Hong Kong via The Cut]