Tom Ford Is Playing Hard to Get For Fall 2011

Tom Ford held his presentation in London over two days, but it might as well have been in a cave somewhere because it’s not like we’ll be seeing it or hearing about it any time soon. Imagine having to stop yourself from Twitpic-ing that Fall collection? Torture.

Well, that’s just what the short list of writers, editors and friends of Mr.Ford in attendance had to do. Tom told Booth Moore of the Los Angeles Times I dont want to be reviewed.”

Presumably, that means that reviewers of the Cathy Horyn and Hilary Alexander variety were either left off of the guest list or told to keep their notepads at home. It’s a bit presumptuous to want to overturn the entire fashion journalism system, and normally designers put themselves out to be reviewed in the hopes of getting good press. But, if Ford is selling despite the lack of the months long short lead press before a Fall collection hits the May or June issues of Vogue, then maybe he can be presumptuous.

My curiousity is certainly peaked. That’s one sexy man who gets the art of playing hard to get. Will the world keeping caring is the question.