Tom Ford Is In the Running for the Dior Spot?

It’s been a few days since anyone has mentioned who will be taking over for John Galliano at Dior, and we were starting to get worried! WWD is doing a bit of a recap on where all the drama lives right now, and one mention surprised us.

The trade reports, “According to sources, Bernard Arnaults advisers have submitted lists of suggested candidates, spanning such marquee names as Tom Ford, Hedi Slimane, Olivier Theyskens, Nicholas Ghesquire and Alber Elbaz, along with lesser known designers such as Haider Ackermann, Prabal Gurung and Alexander McQueens Sarah Burton.” I’ve definitely heard all of these names, but never Ford. Personally, I don’t think he would want to give up the carefully controlled brand he’s heading up now his own.

But, that’s not to say the Tisci rumors have died down. WWD explains Tisci, “is said to be lobbying for a shot at the high-powered job, sketching out his vision for the brand.” It’s a very different picture to imagine Tisci actually maneuvering for the position.” Isn’t that kind of like getting caught with your resume in the printer at your current job?

The best part of the article is that sources are saying that Sarah Burton has a shot because Bernard Arnault is obsessed with royalty (and Burton is rumored to be making the princess’ wedding gown). How cute is it that Bernard Arnault is obsessed with Will and Kate, too?