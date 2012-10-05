Most Stylish Celebrity Kid Race Officially Has a Winner: Tom Ford is Now A Dad

OK, people: Let’s let out a collective “AWWWWWW!”

It’s just been announced that designer Tom Ford and his partner Richard Buckley are proud fathers of a baby boy named Alexander John Buckley Ford. Love Magazine tweeted the good news this morning, and since then, a birth announcement has circulated online. While it’s unclear at this time whether the pair enlisted a surrogate or adopted, we do know that baby Alexander was born on September 23 in Los Angeles.

Ford’s been a legendary player in the fashion world, whose career highlights include revitalizing fashion house Gucci, a brief but celebrated stint as YSL’s creative director, and the creation of his eponymous fashion line, which consistently receives rave reviews. Ford and Buckley — the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International — have been together since 1986.

We’re thrilled for this devoted duo (and unhealthily jealous of baby Alexander). With one father who’s the king of the sharp suit, and another whose background includes running a major fashion mag, it’s a given that this kid is going to have serious style. All other fashionable tots might as well move aside now, because we think the official mini fashion prince has just been crowned.