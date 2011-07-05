StyleCaster
Share

Tom Ford Gets Really Mad at Vaguely Racist Journalist

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tom Ford Gets Really Mad at Vaguely Racist Journalist

Kerry Pieri
by

First of all, why is Tom Ford giving interviews to Time Out anywhere? I mean, it’s a perfectly legitimate publication, but hardly the Wall Street Journal or Vogue. Like, hey, I’m going to read this in depth piece on influential designer Tom Ford before I find the best place for outdoor Sake bombs? Really?

The designer became rightfully incensed at a reporter for Time Out Hong Kong whose questions were vaguely racist, albeit racist towards the reporter’s own race.

A friend who works at LVMH said of Liu Wen: She looks Caucasian because of her face, her straight nose, her cheekbones Do you think people regard these Chinese women as beautiful because of their perceived Western features?
Tom Ford: [Mildly irritated] No. I think, and dont take this the wrong way, all of your questions have a very odd racist slant, because you have grown up here. And dont take that the wrong way; its not a negative thing at all. Honestly, growing up in America and Europe, I dont think as racially as the questions you are asking.

Also, it must not have been a delightfully laidback conversation considering this non-starter:

Time Out: Can I ask you about your new comedy film?z
Tom Ford: No, because I wont tell you about it. I believe you should do something and then talk about it, which is why I didnt talk about my womens collection until it just appeared in New York. And I didnt talk about my movie until it was finished.

AND

Time Out: Tell us a joke.
Tom Ford: No. Im not a joke teller.

Oh man, that must have been really uncomfortable.

[Time Out Hong Kong via Fashion Copious]

Photo: Sipa

Promoted Stories

share