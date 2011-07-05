Tom Ford Gets Really Mad at Vaguely Racist Journalist

First of all, why is Tom Ford giving interviews to Time Out anywhere? I mean, it’s a perfectly legitimate publication, but hardly the Wall Street Journal or Vogue. Like, hey, I’m going to read this in depth piece on influential designer Tom Ford before I find the best place for outdoor Sake bombs? Really?

The designer became rightfully incensed at a reporter for Time Out Hong Kong whose questions were vaguely racist, albeit racist towards the reporter’s own race.



A friend who works at LVMH said of Liu Wen: She looks Caucasian because of her face, her straight nose, her cheekbones Do you think people regard these Chinese women as beautiful because of their perceived Western features?

Tom Ford: [Mildly irritated] No. I think, and dont take this the wrong way, all of your questions have a very odd racist slant, because you have grown up here. And dont take that the wrong way; its not a negative thing at all. Honestly, growing up in America and Europe, I dont think as racially as the questions you are asking.

Also, it must not have been a delightfully laidback conversation considering this non-starter:

Time Out: Can I ask you about your new comedy film?z

Tom Ford: No, because I wont tell you about it. I believe you should do something and then talk about it, which is why I didnt talk about my womens collection until it just appeared in New York. And I didnt talk about my movie until it was finished.

AND

Time Out: Tell us a joke.

Tom Ford: No. Im not a joke teller.

Oh man, that must have been really uncomfortable.

[Time Out Hong Kong via Fashion Copious]

Photo: Sipa