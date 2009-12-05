Tom Ford Financed “A Single Man” Himself- And 7 Other Great Indie Films to Rent Now

We can’t comprehend how anyone could turn Tom Ford down. I mean, the designer-turned-filmmaker is completely dreamy, with a knack for snappy dressing to boot–and how rare is that to find in a man? But apparently that’s just what happened when Ford was trying to finance his first film, A Single Man, starring Colin Firth (and coming to a theater near you soon). Those closed-minded studio execs, however, didn’t stop Ford from making the film–in fact, Ford financed the entire thing with $7 million of his own fortune, which worked in his favor, allowing him full creative control. If he’ll bring to the big screen what he gave us on the runway, we couldn’t be more thrilled for the power to be in this man’s hands.

Here are seven more indie flicks we suggest running out to rent right this minute:

500 Days of Summer

In our opinion, the best film of the summer. It’s hard not to get swept up in Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel’s realistic onscreen romance–but the best part about it was that the movie proved that things can still end happily without the sappy “happily ever after.”

Closer

“Lying is the most fun a girl can have without taking her clothes off…but it’s more fun if you do.” Yep–this line spoken by Natalie Portman’s character pretty much sums it up. After watching, you may not want to ever be in a relationship again, but we promise all the juicy scenes are well worth it.

Memento

A psychological thriller unlike any other, as the plotline literally traverses backwards from end to beginning, piecing clues together through the main character’s (played by Guy Pierce) fragmented memory.

City of God

Set in the violent slums of 1960s Rio de Janeiro, City of God retells the devastating and utterly emotional true story of the struggles faced by the city’s citizens–that of abundant gang warfare going on at the time. The filmmakers actually put their own lives in danger in order to make the film, bringing the word dedication to a whole new level.

Donnie Darko

This cult-classic is an absolute must-see for movie-goers who like a film to follow them after the credits have rolled. Tons of theories abound as to what the real-deal with Donnie is, but perhaps the most wonderful thing about it is, we just may never know.

Sideways

Grab a friend and a bottle of wine for this one. The storyline, based on a group of friends who visit the wine country for a weekend getaway, will have you laughing, and possibly crying, but definitely craving a great pinot noir.

Before Sunset

This is technically the sequel to its predecessor Before Sunrise, but both films are completely captivating. If you thought a movie couldn’t be carried by dialogue alone–think again. Rent it, we dare you.