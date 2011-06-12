Tom Ford Finally Reveals His Fall 2011 Collection

Thanks to the magic of the Internet, we were able to see all of the Fall/Winter 2011 collections in their entirety mere hours after they walked the runways in their respective cities. Such is not the case with Tom Ford. His presentation in London was guarded like Fort Knox in order to keep photos of the clothes from leaking, but after months of waiting, the designer finally released a lookbook of sorts on his website over the weekend.

Ford’s fall collection is every bit as glamorous as we expected, namely the over-the-top furs, intricate embroideries, sexy sheer materials and rich jewel tones. Take a look and tell us what you thinkbut we warn you, the video moves fast. Blink and you’ll miss it!