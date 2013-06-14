TGIF: See Tom Ford’s New Ads, Shot By Tom Ford

Nothing will brighten a Friday afternoon quite like eyeballing the new creations of Tom Ford, and with his newest comic book-inspired womenswear ad, the designer doesn’t disappoint. He also, of course, shot the campaign himself.

Soo Joo Park, Gemma Refoufi, Herieth Paul, and Zuzanna Bijoch are the stars of the ad, all wearing wing-sleeved dresses with boat necks and colorful, geometric paint splatters highly reminiscent of the “Pow!” shapes you see in old timey comic books.

The menswear ad (below) is nice to look at, too, with a gaggle of male models wearing Ford’s tuxes, bow-topped loafers, and (it appears) fur jackets. Take a note, Justin Timberlake!

