All photos: Tom Ford

Not to be all dramatic, but I would think that being anointed by Tom Ford as a model might be the best thing to happen to anyone, ever. Go, Abbey Lee Kernshaw! Tom Ford designed the clothes, the eyewear and shot the SS11 campaign. No word yet on if he did her hair and makeup too. We kid, Tom would never do that.

It wouldn’t be Ford without a few cute boys, too. How hot are those cat eyes though? Need.