Tom Ford Compares Designing to Being Institutionalized

Tom Ford is all about the interviews lately call us Tom! After sending men all atwitter over the realization that shorts belong on the beach, announcing that dudes don’t hit on him and calling out an Asian reporter for being racist, the verbose designer sat down with Grazia UK.

Grazia, which sounds Italian but is based in London, got talking Galliano, and asked Ford his thoughts on the former Dior designer’s last interview before the scandal wherein he told WWD that,”he knew where he was going to be every second of every day for the next two years.” Ford was empathetic and candid in his response, saying, “Poor John. What a sad story that is. But yes. In a way we are institutionalised.”

That mindset isn’t stopping him though. Ford’s line was recently scooped up by Harrod’s where it is merchandised directly across from Gucci. Oh, irony. Ford also says he’s planning on opening his own stores, which is exciting for the opening parties alone. In the meantime, let’s keep the press junket alive.