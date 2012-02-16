Tom Cruise’s Son Is DJing At The Best Gay Bar In The World!

I don’t even know what to say about this, but I guess it’s pretty awesome. After the Super Bowl, we reported that Tom Cruise‘s son Connor got into a little tiff with his now former manager when he threw around some homophobic slurs. The fight started when the guy made fun of the Patriots. Frankly, I’ve seen situations between bros get way more intense than this over football, so I wasn’t all that shocked.

Anyway, Connor is now making amends by DJing at an Oscar party for the AIDS Project Los Angeles at none other than The Abbey. (In case you’re not familiar with The Abbey, it’s pretty much the most famous gay bar in all of the land.) Now, I can’t necessarily confirm on when he signed off to do this, (as in, I can’t confirm whether or not this is a last ditch effort from his publicist to make him look good) however, I sort of admire him for doing it anyway.

Props to Connor. When you’re young and in the spotlight, it’s easy to make mistakes. Until he gets into a wild drunk high speed chase down the 405, I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt…for now.