Tom Cruise’s Kid Takes A (Bad) Cue From Ashton Kutcher

Ugh, this is just further proof that some people don’t have the right to use social media. I thought Ashton Kutcher was the biggest bonehead in the Twitter game, but it turns out that Tom Cruise‘s son Connor is hot on his heels to claim the title.

Apparently, Connor is an insane Patriots fan, and was devastated when they lost the Super Bowl this past Sunday to the NY Giants. Page Six reports that one of his reps, Todd Krim, tweeted at him following the loss, stating that “maybe next year” the Pats would have better luck.

A well-meaning and normal tweet? Yes. But Connor wasn’t exactly amused. Connor texted him back saying “That was a gay ass [bleeping] tweet . . . U don’t say [bleep] like that about my team the second they lose. Low.” Krim was pissed, and is working the gossip circuit by forwarding the screen grabs of the texts to his Rolodex.

Connor has apologized since, claiming, “What I texted was unacceptable. It is not a reflection of who I am and what I feel, and it certainly won’t happen again.” (Honestly, I’m pretty sure this kid is the next hot mess to watch.)

Being Tom Cruise’s son is difficult enough, and if he’s really going to be taking this whole “DJ” thing seriously, we have a feeling he’ll be surrounded by models and bottles in no time. Can’t wait.