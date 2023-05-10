Is Shakira Dating Tom Cruise? He Sent Her Flowers After F1 Outing Together

Scroll To See More Images
An unlikely pairing…or is it? Headlines floated around that Shakira and Tom Cruise are dating amid being spotted at the Formula 1 race over the weekend.
Shakira’s love interest has recently been a topic of question. The “She-Wolf” singer recently divorced soccer player Gerard Pique in a highly profiled divorce case and her own lawsuit with the Spanish government over tax fraud. Her ex-husband moved on with Clara Chia Marti, who some suspect that she was the person Gerard cheated on Shakira with.
So did Shakira find the one with Tom Cruise? Let’s find out.
Is Shakira dating Tom Cruise?
May 9, 2023: A source says Tom Cruise is pursuing Shakira
On May 9, 2023, Page Six reported that a source says that Tom “is extremely interested in pursuing her.”
“There is chemistry,” the source said.“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” adding that he’s “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.” The insider also joked that “she isn’t taller than him.” The outlet also reported that the Top Gun actor also sent Shakira flowers after their outing at F1
May 7, 2023: Shakira is spotted at F1 With Tom Cruise
On May 7, 2023, pictures emerged of Shakira and Tom Cruise at Formula 1 in Miami, Florida. Another TikTok video emerged of the two talking in a private VIP area of the stadium track.
May 6, 2023: Shakira Accepts Billboard’s Woman Of The Year Award at the Inaugural Latin Women In Music Awards
At Billboard’s Latin Women In Music Awards, Shakira made a touching speech that some think is directed towards her ex Gerard Pique. “This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I’ve felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman,” Shakira declared. “It’s been a year where I’ve realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be.
The singer continued, “Because what woman hasn’t at some time in her life forgotten herself because she’s seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once,” she added. “But there comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is. A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself. A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves.”
January 11, 2023: Shakira releases “BZRP Music Session Vol. 53”
Shakira released an incredibly viral song collaboration with Bizzarap where she directly disses her ex and his new lover. “I’m worth two 22-year-olds, you traded a Ferrari for a Twingo; you traded a Rolex for a Casio,” she sings in a translation via Billboard. “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you; I only make music, sorry that it splashed you. You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor, media outlets at my door and in debt with the government.”
September 22, 2023: Shakira reveals what happened during her divorce with Gerard Pique
The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” singer opened up about her divorce with Gerard in an Elle interview. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” she continued. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.” She also talked about how the media’s perception of the breakup affected her kids, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”