Is Shakira Dating Tom Cruise? He Sent Her Flowers After F1 Outing Together

Scroll To See More Images

An unlikely pairing…or is it? Headlines floated around that Shakira and Tom Cruise are dating amid being spotted at the Formula 1 race over the weekend.

Shakira’s love interest has recently been a topic of question. The “She-Wolf” singer recently divorced soccer player Gerard Pique in a highly profiled divorce case and her own lawsuit with the Spanish government over tax fraud. Her ex-husband moved on with Clara Chia Marti, who some suspect that she was the person Gerard cheated on Shakira with.

So did Shakira find the one with Tom Cruise? Let’s find out.

Is Shakira dating Tom Cruise?

May 9, 2023: A source says Tom Cruise is pursuing Shakira

On May 9, 2023, Page Six reported that a source says that Tom “is extremely interested in pursuing her.”

“There is chemistry,” the source said.“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” adding that he’s “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.” The insider also joked that “she isn’t taller than him.” The outlet also reported that the Top Gun actor also sent Shakira flowers after their outing at F1

May 7, 2023: Shakira is spotted at F1 With Tom Cruise

On May 7, 2023, pictures emerged of Shakira and Tom Cruise at Formula 1 in Miami, Florida. Another TikTok video emerged of the two talking in a private VIP area of the stadium track.

May 6, 2023: Shakira Accepts Billboard’s Woman Of The Year Award at the Inaugural Latin Women In Music Awards

At Billboard’s Latin Women In Music Awards, Shakira made a touching speech that some think is directed towards her ex Gerard Pique. “This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I’ve felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman,” Shakira declared. “It’s been a year where I’ve realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be.

The singer continued, “Because what woman hasn’t at some time in her life forgotten herself because she’s seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once,” she added. “But there comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is. A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself. A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves.”

January 11, 2023: Shakira releases “BZRP Music Session Vol. 53”

Shakira released an incredibly viral song collaboration with Bizzarap where she directly disses her ex and his new lover. “I’m worth two 22-year-olds, you traded a Ferrari for a Twingo; you traded a Rolex for a Casio,” she sings in a translation via Billboard. “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you; I only make music, sorry that it splashed you. You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor, media outlets at my door and in debt with the government.”

September 22, 2023: Shakira reveals what happened during her divorce with Gerard Pique

The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” singer opened up about her divorce with Gerard in an Elle interview. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” she continued. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.” She also talked about how the media’s perception of the breakup affected her kids, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”

June 2022: Shakira and Gerard Pique announce they’re divorcing

On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their split in a joint statement. They wrote, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The Barcelona-based soccer player has been with Clara “for the past few months,” The Sun reported . An insider revealed that “She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.”

Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis. So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary. Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off. Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.” A source told Hollywood Life that the Colombian singer is trying her best to keep her composure when there was an abundance of evidence of Gerard and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti’s new relationship is coming out. The source said, “feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis. So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary. Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off. Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.”