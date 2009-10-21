Tom Cruise Responds to Attack By Former Co-Star

The ’80s came back to haunt Tom Cruise this week when an article published by the Onion A.V. quoted Cruise’s past co-star from Risky Business, Bronson Pinchot as saying that Cruise made “constant unrelated homophobic comments” on set. This seems strange, considering the large amount of times that Cruise has actually been accused of being gay himself.

To combat the negative buzz, Cruise’s PR peeps responded to the statement today, explaining that the homophobic comments “must have been said in jest,” since Cruise is totally not one to make politically incorrect statements like this. He does, however, call people squirrels. ‘Cause that’s okay. Maybe Pinchot is resentful because he obviously didn’t make it to A-list status like his former co-star? Sigh..poor Bronson. Wait, who is he again?