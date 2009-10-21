Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, and Suri Attend Secret Scientology Event with the Travoltas

The International Association of Scientologists held their 25th anniversary last Friday in England, and four very special guests were in attendance. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes wouldn’t have missed it for the world (after all, didn’t Tom Cruise invent Scientology?). John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, also attended. Oh, and Suri of course. Make that four and a half. As much as we loved his character in Risky Business (anyone who wears high socks and Ray-Bans is a friend of ours), there’s always something about Cruise that just gives up goosebumps–and not in a good way. Here is the latest:

According to an Us Magazine source, Tom was in the audience at the anniversary party “swaying” during a choir performance “and looked like he was in heaven,” while Katie stood by looking slightly uncomfortable and out of place. Cruise also reportedly called protesters of the venue “squirrels,” angrily stating that they were, “Stuck in an electronic incident. It makes me so angry!” Yeah…we’re not sure either. Maybe he had some traumatizing run-in with a pack of squirrels as a child.