Tom Cruise: Katie Holmes’ Husband…And Fashion Critic

Katie Holmes doesn’t need a stylist; she has Tom Cruise. Her husband doubles as her fashion critic, saving her thousands of dollars compared to what other celebrities pay their stylists.

Katie told Elle magazine that her husband occasionally critiques her outfits. “He usually likes everything, but sometimes I’ll walk out and he’ll say, ‘I think that dress might be wearing you. You don’t need that,” she said.

But Tom isn’t the only stylish one in their family; Katie is working on her own fashion line with Giorgio Armani, called Katie Holmes for Armani.