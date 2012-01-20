Tom Cruise Has Spawned A Celebrity DJ Son

While the paparazzi trail Suri Cruise‘s every move like she’s Kate f*cking Middleton, Tom Cruise’s other children are rarely in the limelight, and I’d actually forgotten that they exist at all. Alas, Tom’s second kid, Connor, seems to be gaining a high profile thanks to his DJ skills.

He just celebrated his 17th birthday with a swank party at Hyde Lounge in Los Angeles (one of Lauren Conrad’s old stomping grounds on The Hills). On the way to the event, he tweeted that he was in a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Connor partied the night away with a slew of guests, including sister Isabella and her new boyfriend, who is a Scientologist (I can’t even).

Anyway, he’s been making the rounds on the L.A. scene, and scored a high-profile DJ gig at a VIP suite at The Big Bang New Year’s Eve party sponsored by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on New Year’s Eve. I’m a little surprised to see Connor stepping out in the public eye, but I’m curious to see where this goes.



