Tom Cruise Is Really Out Here Trying to Film in Outer Space with Elon Musk

Elon Musk is having quite the week. First, he announces his new baby with girlfriend Grimes. Then, there are talks of Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s space movie. And it’s not just any space movie. The 57-year-old Mission Impossible actor quite literally has his sights set on filming outside of the planet. Honestly, at this point, 2020 is just beginning to sound like one big post-apocalyptic experiment.

The news comes from Deadline Co-Editor-in-Chief of Film, Mike Fleming Jr., who wrote on May 5: “I’m hearing that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s Space X are working on a project with NASA that would be the first narrative feature film – an action adventure – to be shot in outer space.” While there’s no word on whether this project is confirmed or commissioned by any studio, Fleming Jr. promises that “this is real, albeit in the early stages of liftoff.”

But how doable is a film like this, exactly? As far as Tom Cruise goes, we know the answer is very. The daring actor has never been one to turn down a difficult feat; his run with the Mission Impossible franchise proves that he’s willing to do just about anything—whether that’s hanging from a helicopter or quite literally scaling Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Meanwhile, 48-year-old tech billionaire, Elon Musk, is equally poised for crazy stunts. This is the same man who wants to set up a human colony on planet Mars (which, if we must remind you, is currently uninhabitable). But the SpaceX CEO is also a new father to Baby X Æ A-12, who his partner Grimes, 32, gave birth to on May 4, 2020. It’s possible that the aerospace whiz will be needing to spend more time at home with his newborn, and given recent production cancelations due to social distancing measures, it’s unlikely that a project like this will be kicking off filming anytime soon.

Even so, if “NASA” is truly involved, then the interest—and support—is certainly there. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that it happens, and that Tom Cruise stays safe on this one!