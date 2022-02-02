Tom Brady’s Wife Was ‘Hoping’ He’d Retire For ‘Years’—Here’s How She Reacted When He Did

Happy wife, happy life. Tom Brady’s wife‘s response to his retirement proves that the veteran quarterback made the best decision for his family by hanging up the cleats after 22 seasons in the NFL.

Following Brady’s retirement announcement on February 1, 2022, a source told People that his wife Gisele Bündchen is “really happy” about the decision. “Gisele has been hoping he would retire already for a few years, especially after he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs,” the insider said, referring to Brady’s 2021 Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “She’s really happy because she would really worry about him. She hates seeing him get hit.” As for Brady, the source notes that he’s “just ready for the next chapter” with his family. The NFL star—who shares daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, with Bündchen, along with son Jack, 14, with his ex Bridget Moynahan—felt that the time was right. “Every year he would weigh his options but this year felt different,” the source explained.

In his retirement announcement, Brady thanked his family for their support all these years. “To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement,” he wrote at the time. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Bündchen, for her part, took to social media to share a heartfelt message in response to Brady’s post. “What a ride my love!” Bündchen began her message, tagging her husband. “So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees! We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.”

She continued, “I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations. You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met. You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.”

Bündchen went on to address her husband’s future, writing, “I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

“Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years,” she concluded her message. “With all my love, Gisele.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.



