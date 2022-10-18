Tom Was Just Seen Without His Wedding Ring After Rumors Gisele Is ‘Done’ With Him Amid Their Divorce

A sign? Tom Brady didn’t wear his wedding ring this past weekend. The Tampa Buccaneers football player was seen out in Pennsylvania ringless amid his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Photos obtained by Page Six reveal that the six-time Superbowl champion did not wear his ring while he was leaving his hotel before the Buccaneers’ game in Pennsylvania. In the photo of him wearing a white T-shirt under a light blue button-down paired with dark blue pants and white sneakers, he was notably carrying a camouflage duffle bag in his ring-free left hand. The pictures come days after Tom went to his former football team owner’s wedding solo without a date.

Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source added that Tom is “doing everything he can to make it up to” Gisele. “They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side,” the source said. Another source told People that Gisele is “frustrated” with Tom and “has been spending time away from” him. “Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” the source said. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”

According to Page Six on October 4, 2022, the couple was trying to hire divorce lawyers. A source told the outlet, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Another source told People that Tom is “trying to figure out what to do” after Gisele hired her own divorce lawyer and is finding one for himself.

The outlet also disclosed that Tom and Gisele would have joint custody of their children: Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. The quarterback also has one child with ex-Bridget Moynihan: John “Jack” Edward, 15, for whom Gisele acts as a stepmom. Legal experts told Page Six that they would likely file for divorce in Florida, as that’s where they are primarily based. Another source claimed that they are looking at dividing their assets, which includes a $26 million property portfolio. A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Gisele—who was “living apart” from Tom when she hired her divorce lawyer and had been “at odds” with her husband for months—was waiting for him to make a “big gesture” after he learned her thoughts about divorce were serious. “Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” the insider said.