Tom Just Attended a Wedding Without Gisele After They Both Hired Divorce Lawyers

A solo date? Tom Brady attended a wedding without Gisele Bündchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen alone at his former team owner’s wedding in New York City.

Tom arrived at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft‘s wedding to Dr. Dana Blumberg solo on October 14, 2022. However, he appeared to be smiling the night away talking to stars like Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Rubin, and former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who Tom replaced in 2001. Other celebrities who attended the event include Elton John, Ed Sheeran, David Zaslav, Roger Goodell, Tommy Hilfiger, Ari Emanuel, Adam Silver, Stephen Schwarzman, Shari Redstone, Randy Moss and Vince Wilfork. According to an insider to Page Six, the football player seemed to be very popular at the event, “Everyone was going up to Brady.”

According to Page Six on October 4, 2022, the couple is trying to hire divorce lawyers. A source told the outlet, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Another source told People that Tom is “trying to figure out what to do” after Gisele hired her own divorce lawyer and is finding one for himself.

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Gisele—who was “living apart” from Tom when she hired her divorce lawyer and had been “at odds” with her husband for months—was waiting for him to make a “big gesture” after he learned her thoughts about divorce were serious. “Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” the insider said.

Several sources also reported in October 2022 that Tom and Gisele had marital issues for a while, but this time feels final. According to a report by TMZ on October 7, 2022, Gisele has threatened to divorce Tom for years before she hired a lawyer. The insider claimed that all the arguments were over the same topic: football. Another source told People on October 7, 2022, “[The problems] are 10 years old,” the insider said of the couple. “This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them.” Another source also told People at the time that Gisele is “done” with Tom and doesn’t think their relationship can be “repaired.” “She is done with their marriage,” an insider close to the model said. “She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

