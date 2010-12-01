Tom Brady For Ugg: Can A Pretty Face Save An Ugg-ly Shoe?

Photo: Bryan Bedder, Getty

It looks like Tom Brady is about to give his wifey Gisele a run for her money in the modeling department.

Ugg Australia has signed the Patriots quarterback as the face a very pretty one, at that of it’s first men’s marketing campaign. Not only will he appear in worldwide advertisements for the brand, he’ll also consult on products for Fall 2011 and beyond.

Yes, Tom is sexy, and his new shaggy ‘do has caused quite a stir among sports and style reporters alike. But will having such a stud represent the brand make manly men want to wear Uggs? Even Tamara Mellon of Jimmy Choo designed a line for Ugg this year, and it still failed miserably in engaging the fashion crowd and not just because they cost almost as much as an actual pair of Choos.

To add insult to injury, Italian editor and street style icon Giovanna Battaglia tweeted that the worst part about breaking her toe was being forced to buy Uggs.