Tom Compared Playing Football to ‘Military’ Deployment After Gisele Was ‘Frustrated’ At His Un-retirement

Whatever is on his mind. Tom Brady might have shaded Gisele Bündchen amid their divorce rumors. On his podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he discussed how football has an effect on his work-life balance.

On the podcast, he talked about how his life is filled up with football and how he keeps himself grounded. “The reality is, you can really only be authentic to yourself,” he said. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military. And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again. There’s only one way to do it.’” He continued, “Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this,’ your competitiveness takes over. And as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done. Which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, ‘How do I get it done?’ You know, ‘What do I got to do to get it done?’”

In addition to that, he also explained his thoughts about social media. “Everyone should be authentic to who they are,” he affirmed. “Some people approach it in different ways and it has to work for them as part of your personality,” he continued, noting his “style” is to “ignore as much as possible.” He also added that he “definitely say things in the moment,” noting that a lot of the things he says is misunderstood and that “most of the people in the conversation don’t have a full idea of what’s really going on.”

The podcast aired a day after Tom was seen without his wedding ring. Photos reveal that the seven-time Superbowl champion did not wear his ring while he was leaving his hotel before the Buccaneers’ game in Pennsylvania. In the photo of him wearing a white T-shirt under a light blue button-down paired with dark blue pants and white sneakers, he was notably carrying a camouflage duffle bag in his ring-free left hand. The photos also come days after Tom went to his former football team owner’s wedding without a date.

Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source added that Tom is “doing everything he can to make it up to” Gisele. “They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side,” the source said. Another source told People that Gisele is “frustrated” with Tom and “has been spending time away from” him. “Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” the source said. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”

According to Page Six on October 4, 2022, the couple was trying to hire divorce lawyers. A source told the outlet, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Another source told People that Tom is “trying to figure out what to do” after Gisele hired her own divorce lawyer and is finding one for himself.

