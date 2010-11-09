StyleCaster
Tom Brady Sexy In Sports Gear; Prego Miranda Kerr Poses Nude

Kerry Pieri
by

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • Tom Brady has a new Under Armour contract, and the ad is sexy as expected. (Under Armour)
  • Are you a die hard Marc girl? The brand is re-issuing fave looks from the past ten years to mark the anniversary of the label. (WWD)

  • Miranda Kerr posed nude with baby bump for the new issue of W. Most non-pregnant women wouldn’t mind looking like that. (Just Jared)
  • Someone is considering doing a porno based on Kanye West and Taylor Swift. Weird. (Hollywood Life)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

  • RT @themoment [The Moment blog] Suzy Menkes “who is Karl Lagerfeld” Karl answers, “I am a cocktail”. #heritagelux OBSESSED
  • RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Harrison Ford (swoon, swoon) wants to shoot a fifth Indiana Jones movie @NMEmagazine Just as long as Shia LaBeouf isn’t in it!

