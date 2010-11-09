Tom Brady Sexy In Sports Gear; Prego Miranda Kerr Poses Nude

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Are you a die hard Marc girl? The brand is re-issuing fave looks from the past ten years to mark the anniversary of the label. (WWD)
- Want to see the sweetly adorable, slightly boho Elizabeth and James full Spring lookbook? (Fashionista)
- Miranda Kerr posed nude with baby bump for the new issue of W. Most non-pregnant women wouldn’t mind looking like that. (Just Jared)
- Someone is considering doing a porno based on Kanye West and Taylor Swift. Weird. (Hollywood Life)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @themoment [The Moment blog] Suzy Menkes “who is Karl Lagerfeld” Karl answers, “I am a cocktail”. #heritagelux OBSESSED
- RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Harrison Ford (swoon, swoon) wants to shoot a fifth Indiana Jones movie @NMEmagazine Just as long as Shia LaBeouf isn’t in it!
- RT @Modelinia Want to know what it looks like to be on the #VSFashionShow stage? (sans rando bodyguard of course) http://twitpic.com/35cm5i Hmm, not the photo we were expecting!
- RT @Bergdorfs [Bergdorf Goodman PR Girl] I want those. Immediately. RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE: Loewe hair bobbles http://yfrog.com/gol9vtj Statement hair?